Watch onlineTV Programm
PresidentSocietyEconomyPoliticsTechnologyRegionsIncidentsCultureHealthSportIn the worldHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Those Who Left Belarus in 2020 Continue to Return

Many Belarusians who sought a better life in the EU want to return home. Against the backdrop of the economic and political situation in Europe, many, including Belarusians who left in 2020, are now looking to come back, with assistance from the Commission for Reviewing Citizens' Appeals Regarding Offenses. As stated by the country’s Attorney General, people are reevaluating their views and want to be in good standing with the law, allowing them to come back to Belarus at any time without obstacles. As a result, they are reaching out to the Commission.