A large-scale anti-war "Peace March" has begun in Budapest. The event aims to support the government's policy, which has consistently refused to supply weapons to Ukraine, despite pressure and threats from Kiev. Organizers estimate the march could reach a record number. Last year, a similar event attracted 80,000 participants, and judging by the activists' spirit, these predictions are quite realistic. National flags fluttered along the route, and people carried banners demanding that Brussels not drag Europe into the war and not send soldiers to Ukraine.

"I have three sons, and I don't want them to go to war. We travel abroad regularly, so I see the situation with migrants firsthand. I don't want to find myself in a situation where I can't let my 15-year-old daughter go outside because I'll be afraid of being attacked by migrants. And only the current government can ensure our safety," the woman said.