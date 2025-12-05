3.76 BYN
Thousands of schoolchildren in Germany demonstrate against new military service law
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Anti-war protest by Generation Z. Mass demonstrations took place in several major German cities. Thousands of schoolchildren are demonstrating against a bill modernizing military service, which proposes, among other things, introducing a mandatory draw if the Bundeswehr needs to be strengthened.
Protesters hold placards criticizing the new law
Over a thousand students gathered in central Berlin. Protesters carried placards criticizing the new law. In Cologne, protesters condemned the government for shifting systemic problems onto the younger generation and for poor security policy. According to a poll, only 7% of Germans aged 18 to 25 are willing to serve in the army.