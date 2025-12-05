Thousands of schoolchildren in Germany demonstrate against new military service law

Anti-war protest by Generation Z. Mass demonstrations took place in several major German cities. Thousands of schoolchildren are demonstrating against a bill modernizing military service, which proposes, among other things, introducing a mandatory draw if the Bundeswehr needs to be strengthened.

Over a thousand students gathered in central Berlin. Protesters carried placards criticizing the new law. In Cologne, protesters condemned the government for shifting systemic problems onto the younger generation and for poor security policy. According to a poll, only 7% of Germans aged 18 to 25 are willing to serve in the army.