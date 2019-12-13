The international agenda in 2024 turned out to be extremely busy. First of all, this year became a leader in the number of elections. The electoral wave covered more than 70 countries. Almost half of the planet's population (4 billion people) took part in the voting at various levels. Some managed to defend their sovereignty, while others are still trying to fight Western interference in their internal affairs.

And this year we all witnessed the beginning of tectonic shifts in the system of world politics. But the Anglo-Saxons do not abandon their pathetic attempts to fiercely cling to the remnants of a unipolar world order. All this resembles a cheap movie, in which the actors clearly overdid it with shouts, appeals and double standards. Wanted recognition? Here it is. We could not leave the efforts of the "distinguished" unnoticed and decided to make an anti-award of the year. This is an adapted Oscar 2024, taking into account the love of the powerful for playing out scenes in the political arena by Yana Mendeleva.

So, you will find out who did everything throughout the year to get nominated, the cast of high-profile events of the outgoing year, directors and producers of tragicomedies that became reality, and the creators of destroyed sets.

The film of 2024 turned out to be rich in events on a planetary scale. We would like to forget some of them, but we will remind you. After all, just as you can’t throw words out of a song, so you can’t replay the scenes in this movie.

And here is a list of the most important scenes of this year.

January 1 was the deadliest in the last 13 years for residents of Ishikawa Prefecture. “There has never been such an earthquake. It was a terrible time for everyone,” said the locals.

Western censors are going into alarm mode. Journalist Tucker Carlson, beaten but not broken by the American pseudo-freedom of speech, flew onto a Moscow roof in search of the truth. "We are in Moscow. We are here to interview the President of Russia," said the journalist from the USA.

Rivers of milk, tomato rain and barbecue on the highway - tractor fever has engulfed most of the EU countries. Farmers demanded justice.

A merciless terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall. There, dreams of attending a concert were suddenly replaced by the desire to leave the building as quickly as possible in order to survive.

An assassination attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico in the center of a "blooming garden" showed that the country turned out to be inconvenient for the EU.

Intense fighting and explosions among the ruins. The conflict in the Middle East is in an acute phase. Residents of the enclave exist in conditions of a humanitarian catastrophe.

The prolongation of the Ukrainian conflict and, at the same time, the belts of ordinary taxpayers who are forced to pay for the militaristic ambitions of their "leaders".

And now from the general to the specific. Glued to their screens with news feeds, many have been watching the progress of the "American politics" show for several months. The fight between a donkey and an elephant or a rematch in the form of debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the presidential race did not meet the expectations of either viewers or Democrats. Joe was replaced by Kamala Harris, a forced but unsuccessful castling.

The 45th President of the United States brought victory to the Republican Party and became the winner in the "Comeback of the Year" nomination.

And immediately the next nomination. We could not help but note the professional level of mastery of the art of remaining in the shadows. The best supporting role is the giggling Kamala Harris.

He has repeatedly stated that he will not release his unfortunate son from responsibility, and his administration has been talking about a firm and pure determination not to interfere in legal cases. The master of the White House, but not of his word. Joe Biden won the "Father of the Year" award for his irreparable blow to the country's justice system in exchange for pardoning his son Hunter.

The West is still unable to accept that the world has long since begun to transform into a multipolar one: the blazing Middle East, "cynical games of escalation", the prolongation of the Ukrainian conflict, chaos in Syria and interference in the elections of independent countries. Uncle Sam wins the "Blowout of the Year" award. The image is personified, but the consequences are real from year to year.

The US and Great Britain tried their best to win the "Best Visual Effects" award by allowing Kyiv to launch long-range missile strikes deep into Russia. But their aggressive actions provoked a mirror response - the release of Oreshnik which undoubtedly takes this nomination.

In violation of the country's Constitution (according to which the leader must be non-partisan), she spoke at rallies and, at the behest of the West, called on crowds of paid activists to come out to protest. "Best work of a production designer" - Frenchwoman Zurabishvili receives an award for man-made chaos on the streets of Georgia.

The events in Georgia served as the reason for another nomination. "Worst adapted screenplay" - this title was awarded to the outdated manual of color revolutions.

The most inhumane nomination of today's ceremony goes to our restless neighbor, who has unleashed border genocide and continues to maim people in need of protection and shelter. Warsaw's fence policy became the "Best Production" of barbed wire.

The collapse of the European auto industry over the past few months, several Old World concerns have announced large-scale staff reductions. Western automakers are forced to count their losses. The wave of recession has passed through Volkswagen, Audi, Bеntley, Nissan, Toyota, BMW and brought them to the nomination of "Best credits". Production costs are growing, demand is falling. Those who lost the competition also receive an award for "best advertising" for Chinese manufacturers.

The high-profile event of the outgoing year is the Olympics in Paris. They tried to polish the capital for millions of guests. And although the slogan of the competition was "Games open to all", the "bonjour" did not extend to the homeless. They were put on buses and taken to the provinces. And they turned a blind eye to the E. coli in the Seine.

He combed the city of love for a sporting event. Emmanuel Macron becomes the winner of the award for "Best Makeup and Hairstyles".

And finally, "The Guest Actor of the Year" - for several years now, the award has gone to Volodymyr Zelensky.