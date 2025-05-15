Trilateral meeting Russia, -Turkey-Ukraine scheduled for 12:30 pm in Istanbul

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/51bcf2a6-f349-43af-aabd-9e20db814823/conversions/ed38fe41-c508-489a-b145-4b81dbc43546-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/51bcf2a6-f349-43af-aabd-9e20db814823/conversions/ed38fe41-c508-489a-b145-4b81dbc43546-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/51bcf2a6-f349-43af-aabd-9e20db814823/conversions/ed38fe41-c508-489a-b145-4b81dbc43546-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/51bcf2a6-f349-43af-aabd-9e20db814823/conversions/ed38fe41-c508-489a-b145-4b81dbc43546-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A trilateral meeting between representatives of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey is scheduled for 12:30 pm in Istanbul, RIA Novosti reported citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"The trilateral meeting in the Turkey-Russia-Ukraine format will start at 12:30 Moscow time at the Turkish Presidency's Dolmabahce working office," the source said.