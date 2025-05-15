3.72 BYN
Trilateral meeting Russia, -Turkey-Ukraine scheduled for 12:30 pm in Istanbul
A trilateral meeting between representatives of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey is scheduled for 12:30 pm in Istanbul, RIA Novosti reported citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
"The trilateral meeting in the Turkey-Russia-Ukraine format will start at 12:30 Moscow time at the Turkish Presidency's Dolmabahce working office," the source said.
"The Turkey - US - Ukraine meeting is expected to start at 10:45 Moscow time," the source said.