Trump Allows Partial Lifting of Sanctions on Oil Industry of Some Countries
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Amid rising fuel prices, Trump suggested lifting some of his sanctions against the oil industries of other countries. "And they may not have to be reimposed because peace will be restored," the politician noted.
It is unknown whether this will affect Russian oil. However, Reuters previously reported that the White House is considering easing sanctions against Moscow in the oil sector.
The situation on the global oil market was one of the topics of the telephone conversation between the U.S. and Russian leaders. Trump called Putin on the evening of March 9. According to a spokesman for the Russian president, the main focus of the conversation was the situation around Iran and the Ukrainian settlement. Venezuela was also discussed.