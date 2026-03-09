Trump Allows Partial Lifting of Sanctions on Oil Industry of Some Countries

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abeecdc2-d302-4ada-a7fb-f21eea765a3d/conversions/19064f53-6a3b-4b49-97eb-5d2d2c3ddbda-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abeecdc2-d302-4ada-a7fb-f21eea765a3d/conversions/19064f53-6a3b-4b49-97eb-5d2d2c3ddbda-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abeecdc2-d302-4ada-a7fb-f21eea765a3d/conversions/19064f53-6a3b-4b49-97eb-5d2d2c3ddbda-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/abeecdc2-d302-4ada-a7fb-f21eea765a3d/conversions/19064f53-6a3b-4b49-97eb-5d2d2c3ddbda-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Amid rising fuel prices, Trump suggested lifting some of his sanctions against the oil industries of other countries. "And they may not have to be reimposed because peace will be restored," the politician noted.

It is unknown whether this will affect Russian oil. However, Reuters previously reported that the White House is considering easing sanctions against Moscow in the oil sector.