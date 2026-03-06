3.74 BYN
Trump Calls Mexico Epicenter of Drug Cartel Violence
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US President Donald Trump called Mexico the epicenter of drug cartel violence, promising that the US government will take measures to protect Americans, RIA Novosti reports.
"We must recognize that Mexico is the epicenter of cartel violence. Mexican cartels are fomenting and orchestrating much of the bloodshed and chaos in this hemisphere. The United States government will do everything necessary to protect our national security and ensure the safety of the American people," Trump said during the Shield of America Summit in Florida.
Trump signed a proclamation establishing a military coalition to combat the cartels, involving the US and Latin American countries.