Trump declares military operation against Iran effectively over
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US President Donald Trump declared the military operation against Iran effectively over. He outlined this position in an interview with CBS News, according to TASS.
"I think the war is essentially over. They have no navy, no communications, no air force left," Trump stated, as quoted by CBS News journalist Jiang Weijia on the social media site X. According to Trump, the operation is proceeding "significantly ahead" of schedule.
The US Prime Minister added that he "has nothing to say" to Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly elected Supreme Leader of Iran. According to the journalist, Trump claimed that he was considering a candidate to replace the new leader of the Islamic Republic, but did not provide any details.