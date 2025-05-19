3.72 BYN
Trump Does Not Intend to Tighten Sanctions Against Russia
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he does not plan to tighten sanctions against Russia because there is a possibility of achieving a conflict resolution in Ukraine. This was reported by TASS.
"I think there is a chance to accomplish something," he said on Monday, May 19, to reporters at the White House.
When asked why he has not yet escalated sanctions against Russia, Trump responded, "If you do that, you could make things worse." At the same time, he indicated that "a time may come when this (tightening sanctions) will happen."