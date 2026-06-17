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Trump estimated damage to Iran at up to $2 trillion and ruled out financial aid
According to US President Donald Trump's statement at the final press conference of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, the total damage to Iran's infrastructure is estimated at between $1.5 and $2 trillion. However, the possibility of providing financial support to the Iranian side is not being considered, TASS reports.
"They need investments, because we've caused $1.5 trillion in damage, maybe even $2 trillion. Someone will have to help them. There are no guarantees of such assistance; perhaps our neighbors will help a little. But we're talking about huge amounts of money. Almost no one has that kind of money. However, we're not discussing any money; that was a false story," Trump said.
As the American leader said, stopping the strikes will allow shipping in the region to resume. "If I were to do the opposite and continue bombing them for another four days, just bomb the hell out of them, I'd get bad press for that too. If we keep bombing, the cargo ships won't sail, and we're talking about $500-$700 million a day," the US President noted.