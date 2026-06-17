Trump estimated damage to Iran at up to $2 trillion and ruled out financial aid

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According to US President Donald Trump's statement at the final press conference of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, the total damage to Iran's infrastructure is estimated at between $1.5 and $2 trillion. However, the possibility of providing financial support to the Iranian side is not being considered, TASS reports.

"They need investments, because we've caused $1.5 trillion in damage, maybe even $2 trillion. Someone will have to help them. There are no guarantees of such assistance; perhaps our neighbors will help a little. But we're talking about huge amounts of money. Almost no one has that kind of money. However, we're not discussing any money; that was a false story," Trump said.