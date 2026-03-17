Trump Estimates Total U.S. Spending on Supporting Ukraine at $400 Billion

He also expressed confidence that Ukraine would have quickly lost the conflict with Russia without U.S. assistance. The White House incumbent attributed this to Washington's supply of Kiev with the "best weapons in the world."

"Look, Ukraine would have been over in one day if we didn't help. Frankly, Ukraine would have been over in the first day. They had the best equipment in the world. It was our equipment uh given by Sleepy Joe Biden. No charge. No charge. Hundreds of billions of dollars of the best equipment in the world. No charge Let me be frank: I'm not happy about that."