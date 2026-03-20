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Trump gave Iran 48 hours to open Strait of Hormuz
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump gave Iran 48 hours to open Strait of Hormuznews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a873477d-8732-40bf-b97d-e7cf59b5346a/conversions/b1e5b5bb-4dd8-4388-a77f-ad7817698ef3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a873477d-8732-40bf-b97d-e7cf59b5346a/conversions/b1e5b5bb-4dd8-4388-a77f-ad7817698ef3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a873477d-8732-40bf-b97d-e7cf59b5346a/conversions/b1e5b5bb-4dd8-4388-a77f-ad7817698ef3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a873477d-8732-40bf-b97d-e7cf59b5346a/conversions/b1e5b5bb-4dd8-4388-a77f-ad7817698ef3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The US President issued an ultimatum to Tehran, threatening to destroy Iran's power plants if it does not open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
As Trump wrote on his social media account, the United States will strike and destroy the power plants, starting with the largest.
Tehran, in turn, threatened to retaliate with strikes against US energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure facilities in the region.