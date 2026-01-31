Trump Hopes to Reach Agreement with Iran

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42b20328-4a43-489f-a96e-8f4bbb698507/conversions/65f16f38-1ad4-4832-a0d3-e64f3d49c7ae-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42b20328-4a43-489f-a96e-8f4bbb698507/conversions/65f16f38-1ad4-4832-a0d3-e64f3d49c7ae-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42b20328-4a43-489f-a96e-8f4bbb698507/conversions/65f16f38-1ad4-4832-a0d3-e64f3d49c7ae-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/42b20328-4a43-489f-a96e-8f4bbb698507/conversions/65f16f38-1ad4-4832-a0d3-e64f3d49c7ae-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The US President hopes to reach an agreement with Tehran. Trump took the opportunity to emphasize that "the biggest, most powerful ships in the world" are located off the coast of Iran.

The American leader recalled that in June 2025, the US launched strikes on nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic, dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer. The head of the White House warned that "the next attack will be far worse" and urged "to prevent that from happening."

Trump also announced another possible deal. The US administration is holding talks with "the most senior people" in Cuba.