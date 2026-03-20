Trump: Israel will end the war with Iran when the US wants it to

Iran is escalating its attacks on its enemy's military installations and energy infrastructure. Israel's overstretched air defenses have led to an increasing number of missile strikes being unable to repel them: reports have emerged of missiles landing in Tel Aviv and even Jerusalem, where missile debris fell near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Last night, Iran successfully attacked two American military bases simultaneously – Victoria in Iraq and Salaam in Kuwait. Energy facilities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia continue to burn, and a drone struck a hotel in Dubai.

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump outlined his understanding of the current state of the conflict in the Middle East: "We don't need the Strait of Hormuz; it will open on its own at some point. NATO didn't have the courage to help us with Iran. It would be nice if China intervened in the Strait of Hormuz. Israel will be ready to end the war with Iran as soon as the US wants it. I think we've won. We have unlimited ammunition and plenty of soldiers. We can negotiate with Iran, but I don't want a ceasefire!"

He also noted that negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement are taking place almost daily, and the operation against Iran has no impact on them.

The conflict is increasingly having a noticeable impact on global energy markets. Over the weekend, stock exchanges closed at a time when Brent crude prices reached $110 per barrel. 1,000 cubic meters of gas cost over $700—an increase of almost 90% in three weeks.

The evolving situation offers little cause for optimism. The World Energy Organization has recommended that drivers around the world adapt to shortages and prices: reduce speed on highways, switch to remote work, and plan carpooling rather than individual trips.