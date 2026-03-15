Trump on Iran's resistance: We were shocked, they could have surrendered

On the night of March 17, the IDF carried out intensive missile strikes on Tehran and Beirut. Israel claims that the attacks are exclusively targeting military targets, but numerous civilians are also suffering. Television channels around the world broadcast footage of a Beirut resident who lost four daughters, his mother, father, brother, and nephew in an Israeli bombing.

Iran, in turn, continues to attack US bases and the infrastructure of its allies throughout the region. Last night, the Dubai airport was ablaze: authorities banned all flights there and only resumed air traffic in the early morning. Iranian attacks have been so intense that Trump even expressed extreme dissatisfaction with the Persian Gulf's active resistance to foreign aggression.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"We were shocked. You know, they resisted. They could have surrendered. But think about it, if we weren't there, they have enormous power: they have thousands of missiles, most of which we destroyed, what kind of threat would they have posed to their neighbors!? The neighbors are probably used to it. I mean, people live in Ukraine: they shouldn't live there, but they do. They're probably used to it!"

Donald Trump, President of the United States

Iran launched a series of strikes on Baghdad overnight. The US embassy and its military base were hit. The EU mission in the country was also damaged. Two of Iraq's largest oil fields, located in the south, are burning.