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Trump states he was surprised by Zelensky's reluctance to reach a deal on Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump states he was surprised by Zelensky's reluctance to reach a deal on Ukrainenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1332c453-bb2a-4ded-9d05-ab1a2705e2e4/conversions/aaac8978-7f11-4d34-96df-233fd89642f8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1332c453-bb2a-4ded-9d05-ab1a2705e2e4/conversions/aaac8978-7f11-4d34-96df-233fd89642f8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1332c453-bb2a-4ded-9d05-ab1a2705e2e4/conversions/aaac8978-7f11-4d34-96df-233fd89642f8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1332c453-bb2a-4ded-9d05-ab1a2705e2e4/conversions/aaac8978-7f11-4d34-96df-233fd89642f8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Zelensky is unwilling to reach a deal to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. The US President stated this. Donald Trump emphasized that it is much more difficult to reach a deal with him than with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In an interview with NBC, the White House incumbent also stated that he does not need Zelensky's proposed assistance in the operation against Iran, calling him the last person from whom Washington would receive support.
The American leader declined to comment on the possible use of Ukrainian counter-drone technologies by the US.