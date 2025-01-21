Trump tells about his relationship with Putin

US President Donald Trump stated that he maintains good relations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and has affection for the people of Russia.

"I do not plan to hurt Russia. I have affection for the people of Russia and have always had good relations with President Putin," wrote the US President on Truth Social, as quoted by TASS.

Earlier, Trump expressed hope that his contact with Putin would happen "very soon". He also mentioned that he is always ready to meet with the Russian leader. "Anytime they want," he told reporters at the White House in response to a related question.