Trump Threatens Major Strike on New Areas in Iran

The situation in the Middle East remains tense. Trump has threatened to launch a major strike on new areas in Iran that have not previously been hit. Earlier, the US State Department announced the approval of a deal to sell 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel for a total of approximately $150 million. The Secretary of State cited an emergency situation requiring the immediate sale of goods and services to the Israeli government for US benefit as the basis for the sale. The exchange of strikes continues. In Tehran, the sky was once again ablaze with Israeli missile strikes. Eyewitnesses reported several large fires. Iran, in turn, also announced a new wave of missile strikes. Air raid sirens are sounding in Tel Aviv.