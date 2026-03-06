3.74 BYN
Trump Threatens Major Strike on New Areas in Iran
The situation in the Middle East remains tense. Trump has threatened to launch a major strike on new areas in Iran that have not previously been hit. Earlier, the US State Department announced the approval of a deal to sell 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel for a total of approximately $150 million. The Secretary of State cited an emergency situation requiring the immediate sale of goods and services to the Israeli government for US benefit as the basis for the sale. The exchange of strikes continues. In Tehran, the sky was once again ablaze with Israeli missile strikes. Eyewitnesses reported several large fires. Iran, in turn, also announced a new wave of missile strikes. Air raid sirens are sounding in Tel Aviv.
The entire Persian Gulf region is also unsettled. A new wave of attacks on American military facilities in the Middle East has been recorded. The IRGC stated that the primary targets are all US and Israeli military bases in the region. Strikes were carried out on facilities in Kuwait. A missile attack in Qatar was repelled. Dubai's international airport was suspended due to the attacks; footage of the attack has surfaced online. In Saudi Arabia, air defense forces shot down four Iranian drones targeting the Sheiba oil field in the Rub' al-Khali desert. Iranian drones and missiles also struck the US Victoria military base, near Baghdad Airport. Iraqi airspace will be closed until March 10.