Trump: Vance, Rubio, and Witkoff to play key roles in Greenland consultations

US Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff will play a key role in consultations on issues related to Washington's plans for Greenland, US President Donald Trump announced, according to TASS.

As he wrote in Truth Social, "Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations"" regarding Greenland. "They will report directly to me," Trump added. He did not specify which other parties would participate in the consultations.