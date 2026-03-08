3.72 BYN
Trump vs. Congress: The American President Refuses to Sign Legislation Without Election Reform
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The American leader is entering into a confrontation with Congress. Donald Trump has stated that he will not sign new laws until a set of measures aimed at strengthening oversight and preventing election fraud is approved.
According to him, the document should, in particular, ban mail-in voting in most cases for all US citizens except military personnel and the disabled, as well as tighten document checks at polling stations.
The aforementioned bill was approved by the House of Representatives in February 2026. However, according to media reports, it is currently unlikely to gain support in the Senate.