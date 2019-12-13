3.35 RUB
Turkey tries coordinators of Crocus terror attack
In Istanbul, the court has delivered a guilty verdict to the coordinators of the perpetrators of the terrorist attack at Moscow's Crocus center, reports Anadolu.
The case involves five suspects who are also linked to the terrorist group ISIS. They face sentences ranging from 7.5 to 15 years in prison. According to the Istanbul prosecutor's office, these individuals promised the perpetrators 800,000 Russian rubles, new passports, and escape from Russia."
