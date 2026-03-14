Tusk states that Poland could leave EU

The Polish Prime Minister stated that the risk of the country's exit from the EU is becoming a real threat, all because of President Nawrocki and right-wing opposition parties. The politician called a possible Polexit a disaster and promised to do everything possible to prevent it.

Tusk also stated that the forces pushing the country down this path are simultaneously seeking to weaken the European Union. Among them, he named Russia, the American MAGA movement led by Trump, and European right-wing politicians led by Viktor Orbán.