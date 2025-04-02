U.S. Launches Series of Airstrikes in Northwest Yemen

Reports have emerged that U.S. armed forces made a series of airstrikes in northwest Yemen, targeting a military camp used by the Houthi fighters.

Earlier, a strike on a reservoir in the Yemeni province of Al Hudaydah left over 50,000 people without access to water.

On March 15, the President of the United States announced the commencement of military operations against the Houthis in Yemen. According to Al Jazeera, since that announcement, more than 60 civilians have lost their lives as a result of American airstrikes.