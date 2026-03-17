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U.S. National Debt Exceeds $39 Trillion for the First Time in History
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The U.S. national debt has exceeded $39 trillion for the first time in history, and the Trump administration is on the brink of a political crisis. The conflict with Iran is the cause.
The actions taken against Tehran are already alienating influential figures from the current U.S. government. And rising oil prices will hurt working-class voters the most, who will blame Trump and punish his party in the elections.