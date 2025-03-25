U.S. never faced anything like this. Record number of civil servants are looking for new jobs news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6f20fe23-aae6-4afa-a6e4-cb7f814dffee/conversions/24f907e7-5546-46e4-be03-a6f8d0c9b7a7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6f20fe23-aae6-4afa-a6e4-cb7f814dffee/conversions/24f907e7-5546-46e4-be03-a6f8d0c9b7a7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6f20fe23-aae6-4afa-a6e4-cb7f814dffee/conversions/24f907e7-5546-46e4-be03-a6f8d0c9b7a7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6f20fe23-aae6-4afa-a6e4-cb7f814dffee/conversions/24f907e7-5546-46e4-be03-a6f8d0c9b7a7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

An unprecedented number of U.S. civil servants are looking for a new job because of the cuts carried out by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), reports NBC TV channel with reference to the statistics of the portal for job search Indeed. RIA Novosti informs.

"We've never seen something like this earlier as after a presidential inauguration and administration appointments," Corey Stahle, an economist at Indeed told the TV channel.

According to Indeed, the number of job search applications posted by U.S. government employees, whose departments are being downsized by DOGE, soared 60 percentage points in February compared to January, when U.S. President Donald Trump took office. Meanwhile, the rate among all U.S. government workers climbed nearly 12 percentage points over the same period. The starting point statistics mark January 2022.

According to Stahle, it's not the best time for redundant civil servants to look for a job at the moment - the reason for this is the unfavorable conditions for those with higher education. At a time when about 70 percent of redundant civil servants have a bachelor's degree or higher, according to Indeed, this may increase competition in the labor market.