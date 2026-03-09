U.S. Spent $5.6 Billion on Ammunition in Two Days of Strikes on Iran

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/522f866e-c440-4282-8ebb-30d55d9d9687/conversions/2897c6d8-8234-4afd-9ea7-89557738d862-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/522f866e-c440-4282-8ebb-30d55d9d9687/conversions/2897c6d8-8234-4afd-9ea7-89557738d862-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/522f866e-c440-4282-8ebb-30d55d9d9687/conversions/2897c6d8-8234-4afd-9ea7-89557738d862-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/522f866e-c440-4282-8ebb-30d55d9d9687/conversions/2897c6d8-8234-4afd-9ea7-89557738d862-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

In just two days of the war with Iran, the Pentagon spent over $5.5 billion on munitions. According to the Washington Post, this amount underscores the alarm of members of the Congress about the speed of the "weapons depletion."

The Trump administration is expected to submit to Congress in the coming days an additional defense budget request ("potentially tens of billions of dollars") to support the military campaign.