U.S. will no longer fund and provide grants to Harvard

The United States will no longer fund Harvard University and provide it with new grants. This was announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in a letter addressed to Dr Alan Garber, Harvard’s President, RIA Novosti reports.

The Secretary of Education declared that "Harvard University has made a mockery of this country’s higher education system having invited foreign students, who engage in violent behavior on the territory of its campus."

"Harvard should no longer seek grants from the federal government, since none will be provided. Harvard will cease to be a publicly funded institution," reads the text of the letter, which was published on McMahon's page of social media X.

The Secretary of Education accused the University of Systematic Violations of the law, low educational standards, and disobeying a U.S. Supreme Court order to stop racial discrimination on campus. She noted that since the Harvard administration did not change its policy in accordance with the government's demands, the University will not receive new grants.

Earlier, the U.S. Department of Education reported that it was depriving Harvard University of state funding for 2.2 billion dollars after the university's leadership publicly rejected the White House's demands for changes in personnel and educational policy. U.S. President Donald Trump asked whether Harvard should be excluded from tax breaks for educational institutions.