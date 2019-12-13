3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
UAV hit journalists' car in DNR, Izvestiya correspondent killed
A Ukrainian drone attack in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) resulted in the death of "Izvestia" correspondent Alexander Martemyanov and injuries to five other journalists. This was reported by military correspondent Alexander Kots, commenting on the death of Izvestia journalist Alexander Martemyanov, TASS writes.
"Today, he and his colleagues were driving in a civilian car from Gorlovka, where reporters were filming the aftermath of Ukrainian strikes. The car was attacked by a Ukrainian FPV drone. Alexander was killed, and five more journalists were injured," Kots noted.
The victims also included two RIA Novosti journalists, the agency reported.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dropped a munition on a car with journalists in the Donetsk People's Republic, the main impact of which fell on the roof on the side of the deceased Izvestia freelance correspondent Alexander Martemyanov. This was reported to TASS by one of the victims of the AFU attack, editor of the publication "Bloknot Donetsk" Svetlana Larina.
"On the highway, a drone dropped a munition on the roof of the car. The impact fell where Sasha [Martemyanov] was seated, the rest of us managed to jump out of the car. Yes, he [died] right away. He had no chance there," Larina said.
The journalists who were hit by the Ukrainian drone were delivering humanitarian aid to a church during a trip to Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Svetlana Larina added.
"We were in Gorlovka, Bloknot was delivering humanitarian aid to the church, Alexander [Martemyanov] accompanied us, since he visits Gorlovka often, filming the aftermath of shelling," she said.
The journalists injured in the Ukrainian military strike on a civilian vehicle in the DPR were taken to hospitals, RIA Novosti reports.
The injured mostly suffered abrasions and contusions.
RIA Novosti journalists Maxim Romanenko and Mikhail Kevkhiev are in satisfactory condition.
The Donetsk Bloknot journalists Svetlana Larina and Izabella Liberman were also in the car.
RIA Novosti has published the first video from the scene of the shelling. The footage shows a damaged car parked on the highway in the dark.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing on Independence Day
Lukashenko: It won't be "somehow," it will be as it should be.
Lukashenko notes importance of his upcoming visit to China for development of Belarus
Lukashenko explains why he announced five-year quality plan and Year of Beatification
Politics
All
Society
All
Multi-day expedition of 85 km. Belarusian polar researchers study little-explored area of Antarctica
Belarus Extends Family Capital Program: All the New Features
Azarov on Maidan 2014: The West's Main Task Was to Turn Ukraine into Anti-Russia
Strong and independent Belarus will always be a united family and a home for everyone
In the world
All
Kiev tries to go on offensive in Kursk Region - Russian Armed Forces repulses four attacks
Priests transported in cages and thrown out of churches - how Ukrainian authorities deal with clergy
Why Ursula von der Leyen ignored celebrations of Poland's EU presidency
Genocide of the Eskimos: Greenland Wants to Hold Referendum on Independence from Denmark
Regions
All
Incidents
All