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Ukraine Increases Military Presence near Belarusian Border
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukraine is escalating tensions in the region. Commander-in-Chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi has announced the formation of additional unmanned aerial vehicle units near the border with Belarus.
In addition to creating new UAV units, the command intends to significantly strengthen its existing forces along our borders.
Experts view these actions as a demonstrative escalation of tension and a provocation aimed at creating a flashpoint near the borders of the Union State.