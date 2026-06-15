Ukraine Increases Military Presence near Belarusian Border

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Ukraine is escalating tensions in the region. Commander-in-Chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi has announced the formation of additional unmanned aerial vehicle units near the border with Belarus.

In addition to creating new UAV units, the command intends to significantly strengthen its existing forces along our borders.