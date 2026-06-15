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Ukraine Starts Talks on Joining EU
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The negotiation process for Ukraine's accession to the European Union has officially begun in Brussels. The process includes 33 stages, and in the current stage the parties are beginning to discuss rule of law issues.
However, experts are already calling this process extremely challenging for Kyiv: compliance with its anti-corruption commitments remains critically low. According to the latest data, Ukraine has implemented only 15% of the anti-corruption reform plan approved by European Commissioner Marta Kos in 2025.
Given the deep institutional crisis and corruption scandals within the highest echelons of Ukrainian government, experts doubt Brussels will be able to move Ukraine to the next stages of negotiations in the foreseeable future.