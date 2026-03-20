Media reports that Ukraine's population has decreased by 2.5 times since independence. In the early 1990s, it was 50 million, in 2014, it was only 40 million, and now it's only 20 million.

This is not only due to the military conflict, which has primarily affected the country's eastern regions. The mass exodus is driven by a low standard of living and the lack of legal protection for Ukrainians: their rights are widely and universally violated. Citizens risk being rounded up on the street and sent to the front at any moment. They can also become victims of violence for speaking the wrong language in a store or on the street.