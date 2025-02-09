The Kiev junta continues to carry out the task of its curators - the war to the last Ukrainian.

The illegitimate Zelensky will legalize the sending of 18-year-old boys to the front in the coming days. According to the comedian, the youth will go voluntarily to die quickly: "they will be offered extremely attractive contract terms."

However, the remaining adult Ukrainians are trying with all their might to evade conscription. Sometimes at the risk of their lives, as it happened in Lvov.