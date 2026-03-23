Ukrainian Drone Crashed in Lithuania

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The drone that crashed yesterday in Lithuania was likely Ukrainian, the Baltic republic's Defense Minister stated. He believes the UAV may have been blown off course by electronic warfare.

The Lithuanian Prime Minister also confirmed the drone's Ukrainian origin. However, immediately after the incident, which occurred in the Varėna district, Vilnius officials immediately suggested it had come from Belarus, without any evidence. Police, Fire and Rescue Department personnel, and Lithuanian military personnel are currently working in the crash site.