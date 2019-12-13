UN: 2 billion people lack access to drinking water

The problem of access to clean water is global. Water security in many regions of the world is under threat. According to the UN, more than 40% of the world's population lives in regions with critical water shortages. 2 billion people do not have access to safe drinking water, and more than 3.5 billion do not have access to safe sanitation. Over 80% of wastewater in developing countries is discharged into rivers and seas without prior treatment.