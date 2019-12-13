3.41 RUB
3.48 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentSocietyPoliticsEconomyCultureHealthTechnologyRegionsIncidentsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
UN: 2 billion people lack access to drinking water
The problem of access to clean water is global. Water security in many regions of the world is under threat. According to the UN, more than 40% of the world's population lives in regions with critical water shortages. 2 billion people do not have access to safe drinking water, and more than 3.5 billion do not have access to safe sanitation. Over 80% of wastewater in developing countries is discharged into rivers and seas without prior treatment.
By 2050, a third of the world's river sub-basins are projected to experience water shortages, primarily due to water pollution, as well as hydrological and climatic factors. The situation is particularly acute in Central Asia. 13.5% of the region's population does not have access to safe drinking water.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All