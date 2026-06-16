UN Condemns AFU's Attack on Bus Carrying Belarusian Children in Bryansk Region

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The UN condemned the outrageous incident in the Bryansk region. The UN Secretary-General's official representative commented on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on a bus carrying a Belarusian children's soccer team.

Stéphane Dujarric noted that he had been informed of the death of one person and the injuries of others. The diplomat emphasized that the UN strongly condemns any targeted attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.