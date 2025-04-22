UN: Gaza Strip becomes land of desperation in 50 days of Israel's blockade

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5ea41994-1225-461d-b23f-e565a5630a4f/conversions/8df58f65-5ebb-49a5-a2d7-91b2c944c3d3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5ea41994-1225-461d-b23f-e565a5630a4f/conversions/8df58f65-5ebb-49a5-a2d7-91b2c944c3d3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5ea41994-1225-461d-b23f-e565a5630a4f/conversions/8df58f65-5ebb-49a5-a2d7-91b2c944c3d3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5ea41994-1225-461d-b23f-e565a5630a4f/conversions/8df58f65-5ebb-49a5-a2d7-91b2c944c3d3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Gaza Strip for 50 days of Israel's blockade has turned into the edge of despair. This was stated by Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), TASS reported.

"It’s been 50 days of siege on Gaza imposed by the Israeli authorities. Hunger (in enclave) is spreading and deepening, deliberate and manmade. Gaza has become a land of desperation." - he wrote on network X.

He said Israeli authorities are using humanitarian aid "as a bargaining chip and weapon of war".