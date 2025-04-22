3.68 BYN
UN: Gaza Strip becomes land of desperation in 50 days of Israel's blockade
The Gaza Strip for 50 days of Israel's blockade has turned into the edge of despair. This was stated by Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), TASS reported.
The Gaza Strip has become the land of despair since Israel completely blocked humanitarian and medical aid, as well as any goods, to the Palestinian enclave 50 days ago.
"It’s been 50 days of siege on Gaza imposed by the Israeli authorities. Hunger (in enclave) is spreading and deepening, deliberate and manmade. Gaza has become a land of desperation." - he wrote on network X.
He said Israeli authorities are using humanitarian aid "as a bargaining chip and weapon of war".
On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces resumed fighting in the Palestinian enclave, launching massive strikes and interrupting the ceasefire established in January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained this by Hamas' rejection of the proposals put forward at the talks by mediators and U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, saying that the aim of the operation was the release of all Israeli hostages. Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz later said the IDF had expanded the operation in the Gaza Strip to increase pressure on Hamas.