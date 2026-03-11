UN Security Council condemns escalation of hostilities in southern Lebanon

The escalation of hostilities in southern Lebanon has "reached a new level," UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix stated at a Security Council meeting. He stated that Israeli forces have expanded their presence north of the so-called "Blue Line," which, like the actions of armed groups, violates the UN Security Council resolution. Lacroix warned that the humanitarian situation in Lebanon is rapidly deteriorating, with hundreds of thousands of people forced to flee their homes. He called on all parties to de-escalate. RT ARABIC correspondent Omar Al-Solhu has the latest information from Beirut.