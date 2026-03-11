UN Security Council Rejects Russia's Resolution on Middle East Conflict

Russia, China, Pakistan, and Somalia voted in favor, nine countries abstained, and the United States and Latvia voted against. For the resolution to pass, the UN Security Council requires at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from the permanent members (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, and France).

The Russian document consists of four points. The draft resolution "calls on all parties to immediately cease their military activities and refrain from further escalation in the Middle East and beyond." Furthermore, the document "in strong language condemns all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure" and calls for their protection in accordance with international law. The resolution also emphasizes "the importance of ensuring the security of all States in the Middle East and beyond." On behalf of the UN Security Council, the document "urges all interested parties to immediately return to negotiations and fully use political means and instruments of diplomacy."