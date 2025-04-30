Unemployment in Germany rises to 6.3% in April

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/106a5225-d012-4f11-9951-9b70c3eec88a/conversions/199aab06-1783-4563-98e4-ec06712494a2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/106a5225-d012-4f11-9951-9b70c3eec88a/conversions/199aab06-1783-4563-98e4-ec06712494a2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/106a5225-d012-4f11-9951-9b70c3eec88a/conversions/199aab06-1783-4563-98e4-ec06712494a2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/106a5225-d012-4f11-9951-9b70c3eec88a/conversions/199aab06-1783-4563-98e4-ec06712494a2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Unemployment in Germany raised to 6.3% in April from 6.2% a month earlier, the Federal Employment Agency of Germany informed, Interfax reported.

The number of unemployed in the country in April increased by 4 thousand - to 2.922 million people.

Analysts on average had forecast unemployment at 6.3% and a 20,000 increase in the number of unemployed, according to Trading Economics.

The April unemployment rate is the highest since September 2020.