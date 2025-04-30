3.65 BYN
Unemployment in Germany rises to 6.3% in April
Unemployment in Germany raised to 6.3% in April from 6.2% a month earlier, the Federal Employment Agency of Germany informed, Interfax reported.
The number of unemployed in the country in April increased by 4 thousand - to 2.922 million people.
Analysts on average had forecast unemployment at 6.3% and a 20,000 increase in the number of unemployed, according to Trading Economics.
The April unemployment rate is the highest since September 2020.
The number of open vacancies in Germany in April amounted to 646 thousand - this is 55 thousand less than a year ago.