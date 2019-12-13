Mirror response. In an emergency address, the Russian
President emphasized that "it is not Russia, but the United States that
has destroyed the international security system and, continuing to fight and
cling to its hegemony, is pushing the entire world toward a global
conflict."
On November 19, six US-made operational-tactical missiles and on November 21, during a combined missile attack, the UK-made Storm Shadow and US-made ATACMS systems struck military targets in the Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation. We have repeatedly emphasized that the regional conflict in Ukraine, previously provoked by the West, has acquired elements of a global nature.
On November 21, the Russian Armed Forces struck a target in
the Dnieper with the latest non-nuclear hypersonic medium-range missile
"Oreshnik." This is a response to the aggressive actions of the North
Atlantic Alliance. By the way, the word "nut" in English is
"nut." So it turned out "nutOM" for NATO.
Certainly, the test of a medium-range hypersonic missile called "Oreshnik", which can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads, and the devastating strike on the Yuzhmash plant in Ukraine is a warning to the West that it has gone too far and can bring things to a third world war and a nuclear war.
At the same time, 30 minutes before the launch, Russia sent
the United States an automatic notification through the Nuclear Risk Reduction
Center. The Pentagon confirmed this information, but hastened to assure that
the use of "Oreshnik" will not affect further support for Ukraine.
Let's put it this way, I see 2 sets of reactions to this. That is, the State Department and the Pentagon have effectively stated that they have not learned any lessons from what is happening. Moreover, they believe that Russia itself is doing the wrong thing by trying to stop this conflict. At the same time, I repeat, they openly say that they are ready to exchange nuclear strikes in order to maintain their leadership in the world. It is quite obvious that there is another party of people who realize that there are risks of escalation into a global war. These people are both in Trump's team and in the expert community. Now they are increasingly beginning to declare that it is necessary to stop the aggressive policy of the Biden regime.
Modern air defense systems are powerless against the latest
Russian medium-range missile "Oreshnik". Its maximum flight speed can
exceed 12 thousand km / h. The estimated flight time to the UK is 19 minutes, 8
to Poland.
The West needs to take Vladimir Putin's statements about
testing the Oreshnik missiles very seriously, as well as updating Russia's
nuclear doctrine, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban is convinced. Viktor Orban,
Prime Minister of Hungary:"Whichever country provides Ukraine with its weapons,
it can become a target. This is not a communications trick. There must be an
understanding that a country like Russia is different from us. It builds its
policy on military force."
The press secretary of Trump's campaign headquarters - when
asked to comment on Putin's address, assured that the Republican will try to
restore peace throughout the world, but with an emphasis on American power.
And now the Washington Post reports - the NATO Secretary
General plans to discuss with Trump a strategy for a peaceful settlement of the
conflict in Ukraine. Rutte, as the author of the article claims, will advise
the president-elect "to resolve the Ukrainian issue in such a way that
this problem does not haunt him during his presidential term."
Foreign media are full of numerous materials. And Russia
came out on top in the trends of the X social network against the backdrop of
Vladimir Putin's statement about the use of the new Oreshnik missile system.