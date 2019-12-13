Let's put it this way, I see 2 sets of reactions to this. That is, the State Department and the Pentagon have effectively stated that they have not learned any lessons from what is happening. Moreover, they believe that Russia itself is doing the wrong thing by trying to stop this conflict. At the same time, I repeat, they openly say that they are ready to exchange nuclear strikes in order to maintain their leadership in the world. It is quite obvious that there is another party of people who realize that there are risks of escalation into a global war. These people are both in Trump's team and in the expert community. Now they are increasingly beginning to declare that it is necessary to stop the aggressive policy of the Biden regime.

Nikita Mendkovich, political scientist, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club, expert of the Russian International Affairs Council: