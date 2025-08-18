Relations Between Belarus and U.S. on Path to Improvement

Before the start of the Alaska summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, the American leader made a phone call to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Later, the Belarusian head of state received a call from Trump’s lawyer.

Oleg Dyachenko, a member of the Belarusian National Assembly’s House of Representatives, explained what this signifies in an "Actual Interview."

“This is a natural development, as since Donald Trump’s administration took office in the White House, relations between the Republic of Belarus and the United States have begun to improve. We know that this call was preceded by a meeting between U.S. representatives and the Belarusian leader,” the deputy said.

He emphasized that, during negotiations, particular importance was attached to the messages conveyed by Alexander Lukashenko to the American public through his interview with journalist and author Simon Shuster in Time magazine. Dyachenko believes that the White House carefully analyzed the content of this interview and recognized that Belarus is open to normal, bilateral, mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States in trade, diplomacy, and other areas.

“There has never been a period in Belarusian-American relations where the horizon was entirely dark; opportunities for dialogue have always remained. The phone call once again demonstrated that the U.S., through President Donald Trump, acknowledges President Lukashenko as a formidable leader,” the politician stated.