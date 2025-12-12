Unknown gunmen open fire on public beach in Sydney

Twelve people were killed in a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney. A Jewish community rally was taking place there. Three suspects have been arrested. The injured were taken to hospitals. Police have classified the incident as a terrorist attack.

Approximately 2,000 members of the Jewish community gathered on Sydney's famous Bondi Beach. In honor of the first day of the week leading up to Hanukkah, a local religious organization organized a "Hanukkah by the Sea" event. After an hour and a half, gunshots interrupted the event.

According to eyewitnesses, the terrorists fired a total of 50 shots. They used shotguns. A suspicious object resembling an improvised explosive device was also found at the scene of the shooting.

"It's unbelievable. Someone's child started screaming, and I picked him up. I tried to save him," the woman said, expressing her indignation.

"I was near a green area. I went out for a smoke. I climbed over some kind of fence where the police had parked their car, and then the shooting started. Everyone came running, and two police officers were lying on the ground next to me. Then I fell and saw blood pouring from my hand," an eyewitness recounted.

Among the witnesses were those who managed to stop the terrorists. Footage has surfaced online showing a man lunging at the gunman and disarming him.

The Australian Prime Minister called the shooting a shocking and disturbing incident.

The Bondi Beach attack involved three perpetrators. One was killed. Two were detained. Among them was a man named Narvid Akram, who lived in southwest Sydney. Police are searching his home. Mass shootings are relatively rare in Australia, but violent and anti-Semitic incidents have increased in the country in recent years. This has become especially true since October 2023, amid the conflict in Gaza. In the public consciousness, this event has been compared to the 2014 hostage crisis at the Lindt Cafe in Sydney, heightening public anxiety. The Israeli president condemned the shooting. Muslim organizations in Australia publicly condemned the violence and expressed support for the victims. The country's prime minister called the incident "shocking and disturbing." Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia:

"This attack targeted the Sydney Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah. What should have been an evening of peace and joy, celebrated by this community with their families and supporters, was devastated. The Commissioner will issue a statement on the progress of the investigation, the police actions, and the designation of this attack as a terrorist attack in Sydney. I can assure the community that it will be met with a comprehensive and comprehensive police and public order response. Our hearts bleed for the Jewish community of Australia. I can only imagine the pain they are experiencing now, seeing their loved ones murdered while celebrating this ancient holiday."

However, representatives of the Jewish community assessed his position as insufficient. The Bondi Beach attack exposed underlying political tensions.

Shmuley Boteach, rabbi, author, and presenter (USA):

"Prime Minister Albanese must be held accountable. He's a disgusting pig. Albanese just issued another empty statement: 'What happened in Bondi was terrible.' No, Prime Minister Albanese, what happened in Bondi was like a mini-Holocaust, a massacre of Jews, and you always deny it. And when the largest synagogue in Melbourne, Australia, was burned down two years ago, you didn't even interrupt your damn tennis game in Canberra, the capital, to fly to Melbourne, which takes about 30 minutes by plane, and you have a private jet. You don't care."