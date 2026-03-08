3.72 BYN
Ursula von der Leyen Urges EU to Demonstrate Strength on International Stage
At the Conference of Permanent Representatives of EU Member States in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on EU countries to demonstrate their strength on the international stage, TASS reports.
"We have resolutely defended the interests of our member states when they were challenged, for example in the case of Denmark and Greenland. We are investing in strengthening our democratic resilience at home to counter external manipulation of information. And most importantly, we have launched a project that will last for generations: the project of European independence. We must go further. We must be prepared to demonstrate our strength more decisively. For example, by resisting aggression and foreign interference, using all the tools at our disposal—economic, diplomatic, technological, and military," she said.