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US allocates nearly $11.7 million for renovation of military bases in Poland and the Baltics

US allocates nearly $11.7 million for renovation of military bases in Poland and the Baltics

The US Army Reserve has received nearly $12 million for the renovation of its military bases in Poland, Latvia, and Estonia.

The Pentagon's newspaper, Stars and Stripes, reported that the funds will be spent on increasing living space for service members, modernizing equipment maintenance facilities, and improving security systems.

The renovations will be a turnkey project. The changes will affect the Bemowo-Piske and Demba training ranges in Poland, the Ādaži and Lielvārde military bases in Latvia, and two bases in Estonia.