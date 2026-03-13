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US allocates nearly $11.7 million for renovation of military bases in Poland and the Baltics
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US allocates nearly $11.7 million for renovation of military bases in Poland and the Balticsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3fb7823-7e33-412b-a185-e8366c28c52a/conversions/dd434510-83db-4ec7-a733-739f630b7787-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3fb7823-7e33-412b-a185-e8366c28c52a/conversions/dd434510-83db-4ec7-a733-739f630b7787-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3fb7823-7e33-412b-a185-e8366c28c52a/conversions/dd434510-83db-4ec7-a733-739f630b7787-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3fb7823-7e33-412b-a185-e8366c28c52a/conversions/dd434510-83db-4ec7-a733-739f630b7787-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The US Army Reserve has received nearly $12 million for the renovation of its military bases in Poland, Latvia, and Estonia.
The Pentagon's newspaper, Stars and Stripes, reported that the funds will be spent on increasing living space for service members, modernizing equipment maintenance facilities, and improving security systems.
The renovations will be a turnkey project. The changes will affect the Bemowo-Piske and Demba training ranges in Poland, the Ādaži and Lielvārde military bases in Latvia, and two bases in Estonia.