3.72 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.38 BYN
US announces $10 million reward for information on Iran's new leader
The US has announced a $10 million reward for information on Iran's new leader.
The US State Department has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information on Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and other members of the Islamic Republic's leadership, RIA Novosti reports.
"The State Department's Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on key leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its component structures," according to the official announcement of the reward on the State Department's website.
The wanted list also includes Iran's National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, the leader's deputy chief of staff for security affairs Ali Asghar Hejazi, and military adviser Yahya Rahim Safavi. Washington is also willing to pay for information on Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Intelligence Minister Ismail Khatib.