US announces $10 million reward for information on Iran's new leader

The US has announced a $10 million reward for information on Iran's new leader.

The US State Department has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information on Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and other members of the Islamic Republic's leadership, RIA Novosti reports.

"The State Department's Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information on key leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its component structures," according to the official announcement of the reward on the State Department's website.