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US Armed Forces conducting detailed preparations for deployment of troops to Iran
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US Armed Forces conducting detailed preparations for deployment of troops to Irannews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/88e38e6c-62dd-4bb4-aa19-3ba4c47995d0/conversions/9d71ebc3-26fd-4f8c-9dab-5335b3d20c66-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/88e38e6c-62dd-4bb4-aa19-3ba4c47995d0/conversions/9d71ebc3-26fd-4f8c-9dab-5335b3d20c66-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/88e38e6c-62dd-4bb4-aa19-3ba4c47995d0/conversions/9d71ebc3-26fd-4f8c-9dab-5335b3d20c66-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/88e38e6c-62dd-4bb4-aa19-3ba4c47995d0/conversions/9d71ebc3-26fd-4f8c-9dab-5335b3d20c66-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The US Armed Forces are conducting detailed preparations for the deployment of American ground troops to Iran as one of the possible scenarios for continuing operations in the Middle East. This was reported by TASS, citing the CBS television channel.
According to them, US President Donald Trump is considering the matter, but it is unclear what final decision he will make and when. According to CBS, the military is holding meetings to discuss how soldiers will respond if the American leader agrees to a ground operation.
Earlier, Fox News, citing a US defense official, reported that an amphibious assault group led by the USS Boxer and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit had departed for the Middle East.