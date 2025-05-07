US Embassy in Georgia Warns of Bomb Threats at Three Tbilisi Malls

On Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Georgia notified its citizens of potential bomb threats at three Tbilisi shopping centers, according to RIA Novosti.

"Please be advised that the U.S. Embassy has been made aware of bomb threats at three shopping malls in Tbilisi: 1) East Point Shopping Mall - 2 Alexander Tvalchrelidze Street. 2) Galleria Tbilisi Shopping Mall - 2/4 Shota Rustaveli Avenue. 3) Tbilisi Mall - 16 David Aghmashenebeli Avenue. The Embassy's Regional Security Office in Tbilisi has recommended that all staff avoid these locations until further notice. Please follow local news for updates. We will share more information as we receive it," states the embassy's announcement on its website.