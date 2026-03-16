The fuel blockade of Cuba has led to a complete power outage across the country. All 11 million residents of the island are without power.

Authorities have managed to provide power only to hospitals and a few critical infrastructure facilities. All oil and petroleum product supplies to the Island of Freedom were cut off back in November 2025: first, the US secured a ban on Venezuelan and then Mexican oil exports to Cuba.

This isn't even about political blackmail, but rather the artificial provocation of a humanitarian catastrophe. Furthermore, on March 16, Trump stated the following: "I'll probably have the honor of invading Cuba. I think I can do whatever I want with it." It seems that this is indeed the case: no one will risk helping the Island of Freedom.