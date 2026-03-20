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US issues financial ultimatum to Persian Gulf countries
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US issues financial ultimatum to Persian Gulf countriesnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38400ec8-4c5f-4c1e-9db9-e0667c23fed6/conversions/c95c2641-684a-447f-931a-1f11b14a17bf-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38400ec8-4c5f-4c1e-9db9-e0667c23fed6/conversions/c95c2641-684a-447f-931a-1f11b14a17bf-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38400ec8-4c5f-4c1e-9db9-e0667c23fed6/conversions/c95c2641-684a-447f-931a-1f11b14a17bf-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/38400ec8-4c5f-4c1e-9db9-e0667c23fed6/conversions/c95c2641-684a-447f-931a-1f11b14a17bf-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Trump administration has issued a financial ultimatum to the Persian Gulf countries. Washington is demanding trillions of dollars from the region's monarchies in exchange for continuing or ending military action against Iran. An Omani journalist stated this on BBC Arabic.
According to him, the US has effectively shifted military support to a commercial basis, offering to pay allies for the US military's participation in the regional conflict. The quotas are as follows: continuing the war will cost $6 trillion, while ending it will cost half that.
Washington has not yet officially confirmed this information.