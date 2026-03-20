US issues financial ultimatum to Persian Gulf countries

The Trump administration has issued a financial ultimatum to the Persian Gulf countries. Washington is demanding trillions of dollars from the region's monarchies in exchange for continuing or ending military action against Iran. An Omani journalist stated this on BBC Arabic.

According to him, the US has effectively shifted military support to a commercial basis, offering to pay allies for the US military's participation in the regional conflict. The quotas are as follows: continuing the war will cost $6 trillion, while ending it will cost half that.