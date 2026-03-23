US plans to end armed conflict with Iran by April 9

The United States plans to end the armed conflict with Iran by April 9, Ynet reports, citing a source. This will allow Trump to attend Israel's Independence Day celebrations on April 21-22 to receive the Israel Prize, the country's highest state award. A peace agreement with Iran is planned before then. Pakistan is willing to provide a venue for the delegations' meetings.

The day before, Trump stated that the US and Iran had held constructive talks over the past two days to end hostilities. However, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said they had not held any talks with Washington, but had outlined their position to mediators, including Egypt and Turkey.